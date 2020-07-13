LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $53.58.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $32,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,530.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

