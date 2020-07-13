BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $563.00 at Deutsche Bank

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $565.00 to $563.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $559.55.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $554.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 52.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

