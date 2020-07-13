Morgan Stanley Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $270.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.45.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $245.07 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $698.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,776 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

