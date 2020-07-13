Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

HIMX opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

