Raymond James Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,913 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 216,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

