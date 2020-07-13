Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of CFR opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

