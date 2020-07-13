Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a report released on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HELE. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $202.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $209.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 125.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,810,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 258.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 179,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

