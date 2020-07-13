Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is $0.22. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $35,727,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $4,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 290,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

