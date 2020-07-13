-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 27.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

RIGL opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $300.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.