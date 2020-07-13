$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

HRZN stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $116,900.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

