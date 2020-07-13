Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Capitala Finance reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

