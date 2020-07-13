Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 310,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $904.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

