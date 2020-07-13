-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

VCYT opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $161,030.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,311.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,788. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.