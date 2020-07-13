Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.27). Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $3,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

