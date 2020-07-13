Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $72.00 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $874.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

