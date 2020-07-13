$0.06 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Zynga reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,452,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 12.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

