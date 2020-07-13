Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Nokia Oyj posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.12 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia Oyj (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.