Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 125,892 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH opened at $15.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

