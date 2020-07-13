W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $295.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.58.

GWW stock opened at $311.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.33.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $709,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $13,922,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

