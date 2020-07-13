ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,677,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 77.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

