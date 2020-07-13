Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will post $16.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Pacific City Financial posted sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full-year sales of $74.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $73.60 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $73.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Pacific City Financial stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Pacific City Financial has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho bought 53,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $457,329.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,683.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 4,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

