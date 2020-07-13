$1.48 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report $1.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790,000.00 and the highest is $2.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $14.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.97 million, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $40.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,454,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $4.16 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

