Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €84.00 by Deutsche Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.38 ($66.72).

FRA ZAL opened at €65.16 ($73.21) on Monday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

