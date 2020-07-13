Agree Realty’s (ADC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agree Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

