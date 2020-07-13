Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. Valmont is looking to improve productivity and its overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The company expects the ESS segment to see improved sales and operating profit. Valmont also remains focused on pursuing acquisitions and expand capacity to boost growth. The company has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is facing certain challenges in the Irrigation business. The company expects the Irrigation unit’s revenues in the second quarter to decline year over year, partly due to disruptions in ethanol demand. Also, the company expects sustained weakness in agriculture commodity prices. A bleak outlook for the Access Systems business and the company’s high debt level are other concerns.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of VMI opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

