Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STWRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Software in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

STWRY stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

