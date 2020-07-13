Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Beigene reported sales of $243.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $265.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.98 million to $356.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $642.49 million, with estimates ranging from $397.03 million to $817.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

In other news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at $594,045,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,082 shares of company stock worth $21,002,763. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $4,144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $196.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average of $161.88. Beigene has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.