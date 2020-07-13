FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $22.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

ANTM stock opened at $255.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

