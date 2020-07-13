Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $122.88 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nasdaq by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,373,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

