MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $64.64 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $69,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

