Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE:AIV opened at $37.19 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

