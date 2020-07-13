Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $34.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 151,505 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

