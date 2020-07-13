Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.60 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VAC. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,138.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.