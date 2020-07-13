Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after buying an additional 2,807,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

