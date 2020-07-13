Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after buying an additional 2,807,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zalando PT Set at €84.00 by Deutsche Bank
Zalando PT Set at €84.00 by Deutsche Bank
Agree Realty’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus
Agree Realty’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus
Valmont Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Valmont Industries Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Software Downgraded by Barclays
Software Downgraded by Barclays
Beigene Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million
Beigene Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report