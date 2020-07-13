Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE:SNV opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,162,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,216,000 after acquiring an additional 107,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,271 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.