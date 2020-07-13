Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of FC opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 106.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,280. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

