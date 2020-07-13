Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $586.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.36. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

