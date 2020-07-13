China State Construction International Holdings Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for China State Construction International in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIADY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China State Construction International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut China State Construction International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

China State Construction International stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. China State Construction International has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

China State Construction International Company Profile

