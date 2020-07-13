Equities Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FNB opened at $7.02 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

