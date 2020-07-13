Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.10 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

NYSE KEY opened at $11.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $187,256,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

