Capital One Financial Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.87 per share for the year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NSA opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

