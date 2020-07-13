FY2022 EPS Estimates for ANTA Sports Products Ltd Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ANPDF opened at $9.50 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

