Research Analysts Set Expectations for WD-40’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $194.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $11,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beigene Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million
Beigene Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc Increased by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc Increased by Analyst
MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share
MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ping An Insurance Company of China Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ping An Insurance Company of China Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
Apartment Investment and Management Co Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share
Apartment Investment and Management Co Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report