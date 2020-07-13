Research Analysts Set Expectations for WD-40’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $194.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $11,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

