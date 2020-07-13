Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

NYSE BK opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.5% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 154,937 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

