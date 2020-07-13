Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce sales of $85.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $180.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $560.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $618.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $632.92 million, with estimates ranging from $589.80 million to $715.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.