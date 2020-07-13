Zacks: Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $325.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.15 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $343.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $437,508.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,313,542 shares of company stock worth $20,977,476. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.85 and a beta of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.