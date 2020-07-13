Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.05 Million

Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $119.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.10 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $111.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $461.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $461.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $506.85 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $518.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $264.32 million, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 2.27. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

