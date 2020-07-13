Analysts Expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report $119.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.22 million and the highest is $128.63 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $121.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $527.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.33 million to $535.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $575.74 million, with estimates ranging from $552.56 million to $599.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, Director Hugh Panero sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,171,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,844.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,916.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701,242 shares of company stock valued at $269,439,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,994,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,099,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth about $19,628,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,319,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 384,605 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $70.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.24.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

