$857.27 Million in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts expect TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) to announce $857.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $776.74 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

TFI International stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

