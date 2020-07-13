MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $37.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $104.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.38 million to $116.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $117.03 million, with estimates ranging from $95.66 million to $138.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 99.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MiX Telematics by 165.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 120.0% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MiX Telematics by 15,557.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.